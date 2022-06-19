Face masks back in Kuwait amid rise in COVID-19 infections

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 19th June 2022 9:26 pm IST
Photo: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

The Kuwaiti government has instructed healthcare workers to wear face masks following a noticeable increase in the daily COVID-19 infections, local media reported on Saturday.

The Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has issued a circular making face masks mandatory for all workers in hospitals, health and specialized centers in health areas, while attributing the decision to the current epidemiological situation in the country.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, the health authorities may issue a decision to make the use of face mask mandatory in all indoor places in case COVID-19 infections increased further.

In May 2022, after nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Kuwait revoke all COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

On March 11, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health decided to stop publishing the daily announcement of new infections and deaths of the COVID-19 on the official accounts of the ministry on social media.

The decision came “in light of the improvement in indicators for assessing the epidemiological situation in the country.”

