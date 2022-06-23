Kuwaiti government launches extensive campaign against LGBT flag

Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched an extensive campaign against the slogans of LGBT ( lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) in the markets, known as the six-color flag.

In a post on Twitter, the ministry urged citizens to participate in the campaign entitled “#Participate in censorship”, by “reporting about signs or any slogans or phrases calling or suggesting a violation of public morals.”

It explained that the ordinary colors of the spectrum include seven colors, while the flag that violates public morals contains only six colors.

The campaign is in line with a Gulf government orientation to counter attempts to promote homosexuality and legalize it as a human right by Western countries, led by the United States.

On June 5, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the US Embassy, ​​Jim Hollisteder, “against the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality.”

Also Read Kuwait summons Indian envoy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In defense of the human rights of LGBT people, President Biden said, “All people deserve respect, dignity, and the ability to live without fear, no matter who they are or who they love.”

Kuwait also this month banned showing the latest Disney animated movie “Lightyear” because it contains homosexual scenes.

The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council renewed their position by rejecting attempts to market and polish homosexuality through advertisements, films, and positions announced by some international organizations and embassies, in an intrusive approach that contradicts human instinct.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Suspected LGBTQ products seized from Riyadh stores

The Gulf states prohibit everything that promotes homosexuality and atheism, including some children’s games that have appeared recently, and which carry the colors of the solar spectrum, which has become one of the most prominent symbols of homosexuality.