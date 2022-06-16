Saudi Arabia: Suspected LGBTQ products seized from Riyadh stores

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian authorities on Wednesday seized certain products from stores in Riyadh, suspecting that such commodities are promoting homosexuality.

Inspectors deployed by the Ministry of Commerce searched a few stores in the Capital, exposing them for the sale of toys and clothes that promote homosexuality. “The seized items target youngsters,” an official inspecting one of the stores was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The raids are a part of inspection ordered by the Ministry of Commerce, which is tightening the noose on sale of products which violate public morals. It is to be noted that homosexuality is forbidden in Islam.

To defend themselves the store owners claim that the products exhibit the colours of the rainbow, which also happens to be the colour of the LGBT flag.