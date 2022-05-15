Qatar: FIFA warns world cup hotels against LGBTQ+ discrimination

FIFA warned on Friday that it would cancel World Cup contracts with any hotel in Qatar or any service provider that discriminates against LGBT people, local media reported.

FIFA said in a statement to The Telegraph, “Hotels, as well as any other service provider associated with the FIFA World Cup, who fail to comply with the high standards set by the organisers will have their contracts terminated.”

The move came after investigations revealed that three hotels on the list, which FIFA granted its approval to host visitors in the World Cup, did not allow same-sex couples.

According to Amnesty International, homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and same-sex relations can lead to criminal charges and a prison sentence of up to seven years.

As per media reports, journalists from Denmark, Sweden, and Norway posed as gay couples and called several hotels in Qatar to book rooms for their honeymoon. At least three of the 69 FIFA – approved hotels have refused to book rooms for journalists pretending to be same-sex couples.

Meanwhile, 20 other hotels on the same list agreed to allow journalists to stay on the condition that they do not disclose their sexual orientation during their time in Qatar. 33 hotels, on the other hand, said they had no problem with same-sex couples staying on their premises.

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar will take place between November 21 to December 18. A total of 32 countries will face each other for the ultimate trophy in football.