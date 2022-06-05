Kuwait summons Indian envoy over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Kuwait: Kuwait on Sunday summoned the Indian ambassador to Doha to condemn the statements of an official of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Prophet Muhammad.

Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed the official protest note to the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George.

The ministry added that the Indian ambassador met with the Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Walid Ali Al-Khubaizi, who handed him an official protest note expressing Kuwait’s categorical rejection and denunciation of the insulting statements of the Holy Prophet, and Islam and Muslims issued by an official in the ruling party.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry called on India to publicly apologize for these hostile statements, the continuation of which without deterrence or punishment would increase the aspects of extremism and hatred and undermine the elements of moderation.

It stated that issuing such statements “reflects a clear ignorance of the message of peace and tolerance of our Islamic religion, and the great role Islam has played in building civilizations in all countries of the world, including India.”

At the same time, the Ministry welcomed the announcement by the ruling party in India to stop the aforementioned official from exercising his duties in the party because of these offensive statements.

دولة الكويت تستدعي سفير جمهورية الهند، وتسلّمه مذكرة احتجاج ترفض فيها بشكل كامل وتشجب التصريحات التي صدرت عن مسؤول في الحزب الحاكم ضد الرسول الكريم عليه الصلاة والسلام.

الخبر كامل: https://t.co/tnTp7mWglg pic.twitter.com/QlVvAXE3NM — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 5, 2022

Iran summons Indian Ambassador

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over what state media called an “insult against the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show”, Irna International news reported.

Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed the official protest note to the Indian ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra.

Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra

In the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director-General for South Asia, the Indian envoy “expressed regret & said any insult against Prophet of Islam is unacceptable & this doesn’t reflect the position of Indian gov’t, which has shown the utmost respect for all religions.”

In the meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director-General for South Asia, the Indian envoy "expressed regret & said any insult against Prophet of Islam is unacceptable & this doesn't reflect the position of Indian gov't, which has shown utmost respect for all religions." — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 5, 2022

Earlier today, Qatari Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian ambassador to Doha Deepak Mittal.

Iran is the third country after Qatar and Kuwait to summoned Indian ambassador.

In the context of Arab and Islamic condemnations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the abuses issued by the official in the ruling party in India.

The party has taken action against the country’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, but this has yet to calm tensions in Arab countries, as calls for boycotts of Indian merchandise and films have flooded social media with trending hashtags.

Also Read Arab citizens reject Indian official’s insult to Prophet Muhammad

Social media has been buzzing in a number of Arab and Islamic countries since yesterday, Saturday, with protest, after a tweet published by Naveen Kumar Jindal, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, regarding the marriage of the Prophet Muhammad and Aisha.

The hashtag #Except_Messenger_of_Allah_Ya_Modi continues to lead the communication platforms in several Arab and Islamic countries, in protest against the insulting tweet of the Prophet Muhammad, amid calls for a boycott of India.