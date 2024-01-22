Kuwait halts amnesty for residency violators

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has halted its decision to offer amnesty for residency violators before 2020 and continues deportation, local media reported.

On Thursday, January 18, the MoI started allowing expatriates who violated residency law before 2020 to pay the fines imposed on them and legalize their status.

“The Interior Ministry is going ahead with its plan to deport violators of residency rules from the country as was the case over the past period,” a security source was quoted as saying by Arabic daily Al-Anba.

Around 110,000 illegal expatriates were supposed to benefit from the decision.

Kuwaiti authorities are committed to a nationwide campaign to arrest illegal expatriates to combat fake work visas.

In 2023, a total of 42,850 expatriates were deported to their home countries. Several individuals are prevented from re-entering Kuwait due to their violation of the country’s rules and laws.

Expatriates make up nearly 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.