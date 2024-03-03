Kuwait halts transactions for anyone indebted to ministry

This measure aims to encourage timely payment of any financial obligations to the ministry.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 8:42 pm IST
Kuwait halts transactions for anyone indebted to ministry
Flag of Kuwait

In a bid to safeguard public funds, the ministry of interior (MoI) in Kuwait has announced the suspension of all transactions for individuals with outstanding debts owed to the ministry.

This directive, outlined in Circular Assignment No. 24 of 2024 by the ministry’s undersecretary, applies to Kuwaiti citizens, Gulf nationals, and expatriates residing in the country.

The ministry encourages individuals to settle outstanding dues promptly, using the official website or the Sahel application for convenience and seamless service completion.

