Kuwait halts transactions for anyone indebted to ministry

In a bid to safeguard public funds, the ministry of interior (MoI) in Kuwait has announced the suspension of all transactions for individuals with outstanding debts owed to the ministry.

This directive, outlined in Circular Assignment No. 24 of 2024 by the ministry’s undersecretary, applies to Kuwaiti citizens, Gulf nationals, and expatriates residing in the country.

Also Read Kuwait mandates biometric fingerprinting for citizens, residents

This measure aims to encourage timely payment of any financial obligations to the ministry.

The ministry encourages individuals to settle outstanding dues promptly, using the official website or the Sahel application for convenience and seamless service completion.