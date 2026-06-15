Kuwait introduces 15-year residency scheme for foreign investors

Kuwait City: Kuwait has introduced a new long-term residency programme that will allow eligible foreign investors and their immediate family members to obtain residence permits valid for up to 15 years.

The measure was approved under Council of Ministers Resolution No. 651 of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen Kuwait’s investment climate and attract international capital.

Also Read Saudi Arabia mandates work permit for Premium Residency holders

According to information released by the Ministry of Interior’s General Department of Residency Affairs and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), the framework is designed to support the country’s ambition of becoming a leading financial and commercial destination for investors.

The residency programme covers several categories, including owners of licensed investment entities, accredited partners and accredited senior executives. Immediate family members of eligible investors will also be entitled to benefit from the scheme.

الكويت تعـــــزز

الإقامة طويلة الأمد للمستثمرين الأجانب



• إقامة تصل إلى 15 عامًا للمستثمرين المؤهلين وأسرهم المباشرة



Kuwait Enhances

Long-Term Residency for Foreign Investors



Residency of up to 15 years for eligible investors and their immediate family members… pic.twitter.com/nes2NNE5Hg — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) June 15, 2026

Applicants must meet a number of conditions to qualify. Investment entities are required to comply with national workforce regulations, including minimum employment requirements for Kuwaiti nationals, and must carry out their business activities within the country.

The regulations also stipulate that approved investment activities must have a capital value of at least one million Kuwaiti dinars. In addition, entities licensed by KDIPA are required to maintain investments worth no less than five million Kuwaiti dinars.

Authorities said the initiative forms part of Kuwait’s broader strategy to strengthen its legal and regulatory environment for direct investment. The move builds on the objectives of Law No 116 of 2013, which governs the promotion of direct investment in the country.

The new residency pathway is expected to provide greater certainty for investors while reinforcing Kuwait’s appeal as a destination for long-term business growth and investment.