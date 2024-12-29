Kuwait introduces new guidelines for engineering jobs

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has introduced new guidelines requiring the equivalency of engineering qualifications for obtaining or renewing work permits in engineering professions.

The guidelines, outlined in a circular by PAM Director Marzouq Al Otaibi, aim to standardize professional standards and ensure compliance within Kuwait’s private sector, Arabic daily Al Anba reported.

Here are the key points

Before applying for a work permit, applicants must submit a request for recognition of their engineering qualifications through PAM’s electronic portals.

Permits will only be issued to graduates of accredited Kuwaiti institutions in engineering, engineering sciences, or architecture, or to those whose qualifications are certified and equated by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Higher Education.

Starting September 8, 2024, engineers registered in PAM’s systems can temporarily renew or transfer their work permits until their qualifications are equated.

Engineers entering Kuwait on work permits must obtain initial recognition from the relevant committee and obtain temporary registration for two years to finalize qualification equivalency.

Unrecognized workers can change professions and later apply for engineering permits after approval. Government to private sector employees must present original certificate verifying engineering speciality registration.

Family members, business partners, or individuals transitioning to the private sector as engineers need committee approval for temporary registration until qualification equivalency is achieved.

Workers who fail to complete the equivalency process within the allotted time may be required to register in non-engineering professions.