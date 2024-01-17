Kuwait issues new rules for expats’ end-of-service benefits

The new rules require an end-of-service gratuity form, clearance from the ministry of interior's judgments enforcement department.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 8:34 pm IST
Kuwait issues new rules for expats’ end-of-service benefits
Representative image (Photo: X)

The Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued new rules and regulations for the payment of end-of-service benefits to non-Kuwaiti employees, local media reported.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The new rules require an end-of-service gratuity form, clearance from the ministry of interior’s judgments enforcement department, and additional clearance from the ministry of electricity, water, and communications.

Also Read
Kuwait forms new govt led by Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem

As per a report by Kuwait Times, conditions included a copy of the contract for the case requiring disbursement and a copy of the decision for separation from service.

MS Education Academy

The commission emphasizes the need for a comprehensive statement detailing career progression and monthly bonuses, including all increments received, and accurate financial and functional data recording within the civil service structure.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th January 2024 8:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button