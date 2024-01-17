Kuwait issues new rules for expats’ end-of-service benefits

The Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued new rules and regulations for the payment of end-of-service benefits to non-Kuwaiti employees, local media reported.

The new rules require an end-of-service gratuity form, clearance from the ministry of interior’s judgments enforcement department, and additional clearance from the ministry of electricity, water, and communications.

As per a report by Kuwait Times, conditions included a copy of the contract for the case requiring disbursement and a copy of the decision for separation from service.

The commission emphasizes the need for a comprehensive statement detailing career progression and monthly bonuses, including all increments received, and accurate financial and functional data recording within the civil service structure.