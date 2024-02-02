Kuwait launches part-time work permits for expats

The authority aims to develop the labor market, benefit businessmen, and utilize the foreign labor force to address demographic imbalances.

Kuwait

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have started issuing part-time work permits for expatriates in the country.

Taking to X, on Thursday, February 1, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced that the work permits will be issued through its Sahel application.

The authority aims to develop the labor market, benefit businessmen, and utilize the foreign labor force to address demographic imbalances.

Fees for part-time work permits

  • 5 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 1,348) for one month
  • 10 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 2,697) for three months
  • 20 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 5,394) for six months
  • 30 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 8,091) for one year

Employees must obtain a part-time work permit from their employer, with working hours limited to four hours, except in the contracting sector.

Kuwaiti citizens are free from fees and can perform part-time work without restrictions.

Foreigners make up nearly 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.

Kuwait has intensified its crackdown on illegal foreign residents and has issued a warning that any expatriate who helps cover up an unlawful resident will also face deportation.

Kuwaiti individuals or companies employing illegals are set to face charges of unlawfully sheltering and covering up these illegals.

