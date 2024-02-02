Kuwait launches part-time work permits for expats

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have started issuing part-time work permits for expatriates in the country.

Taking to X, on Thursday, February 1, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced that the work permits will be issued through its Sahel application.

Also Read Kuwait: 14 professions exempted from university degree for family visas

The authority aims to develop the labor market, benefit businessmen, and utilize the foreign labor force to address demographic imbalances.

الهيئة العامة للقوى العاملة

تطلق خدمة "اذن العمل بعض الوقت" عبر منصّة "أسهل"

تطويراً لسوق العمل وتلبيةً لاحتياجاته، وتسهيلاً على أصحاب الأعمال، واستثمارًا للأيدي العاملة المتواجدة في الكويت بما يساهم في معالجة اختلالات التركيبة السكانية

#الهيئةالعامةللقوى_العاملة… pic.twitter.com/SKvTgy3dzW — الهيئة العامة للقوى العاملة (@manpowerkwt) February 1, 2024

Fees for part-time work permits

5 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 1,348) for one month

10 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 2,697) for three months

20 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 5,394) for six months

30 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 8,091) for one year

Employees must obtain a part-time work permit from their employer, with working hours limited to four hours, except in the contracting sector.

Kuwaiti citizens are free from fees and can perform part-time work without restrictions.

Foreigners make up nearly 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.

Also Read BAPS Hindu temple: UAE residents urged to visit from March 1

Kuwait has intensified its crackdown on illegal foreign residents and has issued a warning that any expatriate who helps cover up an unlawful resident will also face deportation.

Kuwaiti individuals or companies employing illegals are set to face charges of unlawfully sheltering and covering up these illegals.