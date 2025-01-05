Kuwait: New residency law comes into effect, heavy fines for violators

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait announced that the new residency law has came into effect on Sunday, January 5.
This law introduces severe fines for residency-related violations, such as late birth reporting and irregularities in obtaining residency permits.
Residency permits
Those who enter Kuwait using any of the following types of entrance visas and then fail to obtain a resident permit will be penalised:
- Family joining
- School enrolment
- Government work
- Private sector work
- Commercial or industrial work
- Treatment
- Temporary government contract
The violation settlement will involve Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month, and Kuwaiti Dinar 4 for each day after, with a cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.
New births
Expats must report new births within four months, with penalties including Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month, Kuwaiti Dinar 4 per day for subsequent periods, and a maximum fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 2,000.
Domestic worker
Domestic workers who expire residency, refuse renewal, or fail to leave the country will face a penalty of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 per day, with a cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 600.
Foreign domestic workers and those without residence permits will face a penalty of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 per day, with a settlement cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 600.
Visit visas
Overstaying in Kuwait beyond the specified visit visa duration will result in a fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 10 per day, with a maximum of Kuwaiti Dinar 2,000.
Expiration of residency
If a foreigner’s residency expires without renewal and they don’t leave, they will face a fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay, with a maximum settlement of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.
Temporary residency
If you exceed the specified term of your temporary residency, you must pay Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month and Kuwaiti Dinar 4 for each day of delay after that, with a maximum fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.