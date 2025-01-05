Kuwait: New residency law comes into effect, heavy fines for violators

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait announced that the new residency law has came into effect on Sunday, January 5.

This law introduces severe fines for residency-related violations, such as late birth reporting and irregularities in obtaining residency permits.

Residency permits

Those who enter Kuwait using any of the following types of entrance visas and then fail to obtain a resident permit will be penalised:

Family joining

School enrolment

Government work

Private sector work

Commercial or industrial work

Treatment

Temporary government contract

The violation settlement will involve Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month, and Kuwaiti Dinar 4 for each day after, with a cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.

New births

Expats must report new births within four months, with penalties including Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month, Kuwaiti Dinar 4 per day for subsequent periods, and a maximum fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 2,000.

Domestic worker

Domestic workers who expire residency, refuse renewal, or fail to leave the country will face a penalty of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 per day, with a cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 600.

Foreign domestic workers and those without residence permits will face a penalty of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 per day, with a settlement cap of Kuwaiti Dinar 600.

Visit visas

Overstaying in Kuwait beyond the specified visit visa duration will result in a fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 10 per day, with a maximum of Kuwaiti Dinar 2,000.

Expiration of residency

If a foreigner’s residency expires without renewal and they don’t leave, they will face a fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay, with a maximum settlement of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.

Temporary residency

If you exceed the specified term of your temporary residency, you must pay Kuwaiti Dinar 2 for each day of delay during the first month and Kuwaiti Dinar 4 for each day of delay after that, with a maximum fine of Kuwaiti Dinar 1,200.