Kuwait: Kuwait oil price climbed by USD 1.17 to USD 83.03 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 81.86 per barrel on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday.

According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), forward contracts for Brent crude oil rose by $1.25 to $81.36 per barrel and identical transactions of West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.14 to $76.89 a barrel