Kuwait to print 100,000 copies of Quran with Swedish translation

Kuwait: The Kuwait government has announced printing of 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish language, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The decision was taken in response to the desecration of the holy book in Sweden, in the presence of the police, in front of a Stockholm mosque on the occasion of Eid Al Adha on June 28.

Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the Gulf nation had issued directions to this effect.

Also Read Sweden: Protester desecrates Quran outside Stockholm mosque

The translated copies will be distributed to mosques, libraries, schools and other institutions throughout Sweden.

بناء على توجيهات سمو رئيس مجلس الوزراء/ مجلس الوزراء يكلف هيئة العناية بطباعة ونشر القرآن الكريم بطباعة 100 ألف نسخة من المصحف الشريف مترجمة للغة السويدية لتوزيعها في السويد بهدف تأكيد سماحة الدين الإسلامي ونشر القيم الإسلامية والتعايش بين البشر جميعا@KuwaitiCM #كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/kO3bqzHQXp — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) July 10, 2023

The move aims to affirm the tolerance of Islam, highlight aspects of mercy, and reject feelings of hatred, extremism, and religious intolerance.

Kuwait was one of several Muslim-majority countries to condemn the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

At the time, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swedish ambassador and called on the Swedish government to “accept responsibility to stop granting these permits and take immediate action to prevent the repetition of such incidents.”