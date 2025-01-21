Oman announce Shab-e-Meraj holiday

The Sultanate of Oman has officially declared Thursday, January 30, a public holiday to observe Isra Wal Meraj, also known as Shab-e-Meraj which is a significant Islamic traditional event. This holiday will apply to both public and private sector employees across the country.

Oman holiday details

The ministry of labour has provided directives stating that the holiday is compulsory. However, employers are allowed to negotiate terms for essential work, ensuring workers are fairly remunerated for the service.

30 يناير القادم إجازة رسمية للموظفين في القطاعين العام والخاص بمناسبة #ذكرى_الإسراء_والمعراج المباركة على صاحبها أفضل الصلاة وأزكى التسليم.

# وزارة_العمل pic.twitter.com/rBLELfDY6f — وزارة العمل -سلطنة عُمان (@Labour_OMAN) January 19, 2025

Three day holidays in Kuwait

Meanwhile, the civil service commission in Kuwait announced three days of holidays from Thursday, January 30 to February 1, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, Gulf News reported. The holiday will provide a three-day weekend for the people living in Kuwait, workers will have a chance to celebrate the occasion and enjoy free time.

In this period, all government offices and most institutions will be shut down, although usual business is likely to resume the following Sunday.

Some emergency services will continue to operate at these times to guarantee the availability of public services during the holiday.

Shab-e-Meraj

Shab-e-Meraj is a holy night for all Muslims across the world, celebrated to commemorate the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven.