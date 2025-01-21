Oman announce Shab-e-Meraj holiday

The Sultanate of Oman has officially declared Thursday, January 30, a public holiday to observe Isra Wal Meraj, also known as Shab-e-Meraj which is a significant Islamic traditional event. This holiday will apply to both public and private sector employees across the country.
Oman holiday details
The ministry of labour has provided directives stating that the holiday is compulsory. However, employers are allowed to negotiate terms for essential work, ensuring workers are fairly remunerated for the service.
Three day holidays in Kuwait
Meanwhile, the civil service commission in Kuwait announced three days of holidays from Thursday, January 30 to February 1, on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, Gulf News reported. The holiday will provide a three-day weekend for the people living in Kuwait, workers will have a chance to celebrate the occasion and enjoy free time.
In this period, all government offices and most institutions will be shut down, although usual business is likely to resume the following Sunday.
Some emergency services will continue to operate at these times to guarantee the availability of public services during the holiday.
Shab-e-Meraj
Shab-e-Meraj is a holy night for all Muslims across the world, celebrated to commemorate the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven.