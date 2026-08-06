Kuwait orders closure of its only Iranian private school

Kuwait City: Kuwait has ordered the closure of the country’s only Iranian private school after revoking its educational licence, the Ministry of Education announced on Thursday, amid heightened regional tensions following the conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, AFP reported.

Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei issued the decision to cancel the school’s operating licence and instructed the General Department of Private Education to complete the procedures required to shut the institution.

According to the ministry, the decision was taken under Kuwait’s private education laws and in the interest of maintaining regulatory standards within the education sector.

The school has also been barred from accepting new students for the 2026–27 academic year. Authorities said parents of enrolled students would be notified and advised to transfer their children to other schools to ensure their education continues without disruption.

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A ministry source told AFP that no official reason was provided for the closure of the Iranian private school.

The move comes as Kuwait faces increased security concerns following renewed hostilities in the region. Kuwait and Bahrain have been among the Gulf states most affected by Iranian missile and drone attacks after the collapse of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Last month, repeated strikes on power generation and desalination facilities prompted Kuwaiti authorities to urge residents to reduce electricity consumption as the country sought to manage pressure on its infrastructure.

The closure also follows broader measures taken elsewhere in the Gulf. Earlier in the conflict, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) shut down Iranian-linked schools and a hospital as part of security-related actions.

Kuwait hosts US military facilities that have played a role in regional operations during the conflict, making the country one of several Gulf states exposed to retaliatory attacks by Iran.

The Ministry of Education has not announced whether additional measures affecting foreign educational institutions are under consideration.