Kuwait plans to ban handshakes during mourning ceremonies

Kuwait: Kuwait plans to prohibit handshakes at cemeteries’ mourning halls to curb the spread of infectious diseases, local media reported.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has issued a circular to the municipality, urging them to decrease physical contact during funeral ceremonies.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al Jarida, in a circular, the ministry recommended municipality urge mourners at cemeteries to adopt eye greetings over handshakes to express condolences.

“The municipality will issue a circular in this respect, banning handshakes inside mourning halls upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Health,” said the Kuwait Municipality’s Director-General Saud Al Dabus.

Dr Abdullah Al Sanad, a ministry spokesperson, stated that the recommendation to replace handshakes with eye greetings is part of promoting safe health behavior in everyday life.

On December 28, the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Kuwait, but no emergency measures are planned.