Kuwait revokes citizenship of 2 over collaboration with Saddam Hussein

Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of two former army personnel who colloborated with Saddam Hussein’s regime during the Iraqi invasion of the country in the 1990s.

Kuwait decree no. 155 of 2024, has been issued under Article 14/2 of Amiri decree no. 15 of 1959, addresses the amendments to the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.

According to the decree, the citizenship was revoked from Alaa Hussein Ali Al-Khafaji Al-Jabr, a former Iraqi army officer, and Mohammad Hamad Fahad Al-Juwaid, a sergeant in the Kuwaiti National Guard.

Alaa Hussein was the head of the Provisional Government of Kuwait, established by the Iraqi regime during the occupation of Kuwait. In 1993, he was convicted of high treason and sentenced to death in absentia. However, the Court of Cassation commuted his sentence to life imprisonment in 2000.

In 2003, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior arrested Al-Juwaid on charges of espionage and collaboration with Iraqi intelligence, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Iraqi invasion of Kuwait

Iraqi forces, under the leadership of Saddam Hussein, invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990, marking the start of the Gulf War. After defeating Kuwait, Iraq occupied the country for seven months.

The act led to international condemnation, prompting the United Nations and coalition response, resulting in the 1991 Gulf War, affecting regional geopolitics, US influence, and Iraq’s international community.

On Thursday, September 12, Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) revoked the citizenship of 90 people for law violations, following the revocation of citizenship for 12 others, including five women.

In August this year, the Kuwaiti minister of defense and MoI announced that 850 individuals have been stripped of Kuwaiti citizenship.