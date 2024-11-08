Kuwait revokes citizenship of 930 individuals

Kuwait: At least 930 individuals have had their Kuwaiti citizenship withdrawn following a decision by the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality.

The committee, chaired by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, convened on Thursday, November 7, to deliberate on the cases.

In a statement on X, the Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said that the decision will now be sent to the Council of Ministers for further action.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء بالإنابة ووزير الدفاع ووزير الداخلية يترأس اجتماع اللجنة العليا لتحقيق الجنسية الكويتية



عقدت اللجنة العليا لتحقيق الجنسية الكويتية اجتماعاً يوم الخميس الموافق 2024/11/7م برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء بالإنابة ووزير الدفاع ووزير الداخلية رئيس اللجنة العليا لتحقيق… pic.twitter.com/6PsqXzvEMV — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) November 7, 2024

This is the largest number of citizenship revocations carried out in one day since October 31, when the committee removed the citizenship of 489 individuals.

This comes as the committee is currently reviewing forged and dual nationalities’ files, which are being prepared for withdrawal after verifying suspicions.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Qabas, withdrawal files are categorized into counterfeit, fraud, deception in citizenship, dual nationalities, and non-Kuwaiti women who married Kuwaitis for citizenship and divorced immediately after.

In addition, dual nationals have the option to either relinquish their Kuwaiti citizenship or retain it.

Kuwait’s population, which consists of 4.9 million people, is predominantly inhabited by foreigners, comprising around 3.3 million individuals.