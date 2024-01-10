Kuwait sets maximum fee for recruiting domestic workers

Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Al Aiban, has issued a decision setting a maximum fee for recruiting domestic workers.

This is in accordance with the recommendations of First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. The decision revises Ministerial Resolution No. 103/2022 to include the cost of travel in the recruitment fee.

Also Read Kuwait: Former Indian employee seeks compensation after 33 years

The new fee structure for hiring domestic workers from Asian countries is 750 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 2,02,479) African countries 575 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 1,55,242) and 350 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 94,495) for individuals with a special sponsor’s passport.

The measure aims to resolve recruitment office disputes and ensure fair compensation for employers in case of domestic worker contract breaches.

بتوجيهات معالي النائب الاول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية الشيخ طلال الخالد الاحمد الصباح



حمايةً للمواطنين من الاستغلال



القوى العاملة تخاطب التجارة بشأن كلفة استقدام العاملة المنزلية لتكون شاملة تذكرة السفر#الهيئة_العامة_للقوى_العاملة

#manpower_kuwait pic.twitter.com/MIqEGneSa6 — الهيئة العامة للقوى العاملة (@manpowerkwt) January 7, 2024

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has reported that Kuwait has 811,307 registered domestic workers. The majority of them are from India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, with smaller numbers from Ethiopia, Benin, Indonesia, Mali, and Madagascar.