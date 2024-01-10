Kuwait sets maximum fee for recruiting domestic workers

The measure aims to resolve recruitment office disputes and ensure fair compensation for employers in case of domestic worker contract breaches

Published: 10th January 2024
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Al Aiban, has issued a decision setting a maximum fee for recruiting domestic workers.

This is in accordance with the recommendations of First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. The decision revises Ministerial Resolution No. 103/2022 to include the cost of travel in the recruitment fee.

The new fee structure for hiring domestic workers from Asian countries is 750 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 2,02,479) African countries 575 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 1,55,242) and 350 Kuwaiti dinar (Rs 94,495) for individuals with a special sponsor’s passport.

The measure aims to resolve recruitment office disputes and ensure fair compensation for employers in case of domestic worker contract breaches.

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has reported that Kuwait has 811,307 registered domestic workers. The majority of them are from India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, with smaller numbers from Ethiopia, Benin, Indonesia, Mali, and Madagascar.

