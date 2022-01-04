Kuwait suspends indoor activities to prevent COVID-19 spread

The cabinet announced that the ban will be effective from January 9 to February 28

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 4th January 2022 1:22 pm IST
Kuwait suspends indoor activities to prevent COVID-19 spread
Representative Image

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have announced a decision to temporarily suspend all types of social events, which are held in closed places, effective from January 9 until February 28, 2022, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet made the decision during its weekly meeting and said it would continue to review the epidemiological situation in the country throughout the period.

Meanwhile, starting from January 4, all incoming travellers are required to provide a PCR certificate with a negative result, taken at a maximum of 72 hours before their flight’s departure time.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
GCC countries on alert for more torrential rains in coming days

Kuwait Health Ministry recorded 982 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total to 419,314. It also said 171 patients had recovered from the virus in the span of 24 hours, while no deaths were reported.

Kuwait has begun to offer a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to people over the age of 50, without the need to make an appointment first.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims to access Grand Mosque without buying transport tickets

On January 2, 2022, Kuwait’s embassies in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain encouraged citizens to return to the Gulf country due to a “significant and unprecedented” increase in Omicron cases. 

On December 8, 2021, Kuwait has confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The variant was detected in a European citizen who came from an African country.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button