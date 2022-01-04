Kuwait suspends indoor activities to prevent COVID-19 spread

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have announced a decision to temporarily suspend all types of social events, which are held in closed places, effective from January 9 until February 28, 2022, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet made the decision during its weekly meeting and said it would continue to review the epidemiological situation in the country throughout the period.
Meanwhile, starting from January 4, all incoming travellers are required to provide a PCR certificate with a negative result, taken at a maximum of 72 hours before their flight’s departure time.
Kuwait Health Ministry recorded 982 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total to 419,314. It also said 171 patients had recovered from the virus in the span of 24 hours, while no deaths were reported.
Kuwait has begun to offer a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to people over the age of 50, without the need to make an appointment first.
On January 2, 2022, Kuwait’s embassies in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain encouraged citizens to return to the Gulf country due to a “significant and unprecedented” increase in Omicron cases.
On December 8, 2021, Kuwait has confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The variant was detected in a European citizen who came from an African country.