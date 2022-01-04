Kuwait suspends indoor activities to prevent COVID-19 spread

Kuwait: The authorities in Kuwait have announced a decision to temporarily suspend all types of social events, which are held in closed places, effective from January 9 until February 28, 2022, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet made the decision during its weekly meeting and said it would continue to review the epidemiological situation in the country throughout the period.

مجلس الوزراء: وقف إقامة المناسبات الاجتماعية فـي الأماكن المغلقة بكافة أنواعهـا مؤقتـا اعتباراً من الأحد القادم 9-1-2022 وحتى يوم الاثنين 28-2-2022 علـى أن يراجـع الـقـرار في ضـوء الوضع الوبائي في حينه#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) January 3, 2022

Meanwhile, starting from January 4, all incoming travellers are required to provide a PCR certificate with a negative result, taken at a maximum of 72 hours before their flight’s departure time.

مجلس الوزراء: إلزام كافة القادمين إلى البلاد بإجراء فحص (PCR) يفيد بالخلو من الإصابة بفيروس (كورونا) قبل الوصول بـ 72 سـاعة اعتباراً من يوم غد الثلاثاء#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) January 3, 2022

Kuwait Health Ministry recorded 982 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total to 419,314. It also said 171 patients had recovered from the virus in the span of 24 hours, while no deaths were reported.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 982 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 171 حالة شفاء، و لم تسجل أي حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 419,314 حالة pic.twitter.com/kIXjkxUaVd — وزارة الصحة – الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 3, 2022

Kuwait has begun to offer a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to people over the age of 50, without the need to make an appointment first.

On January 2, 2022, Kuwait’s embassies in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain encouraged citizens to return to the Gulf country due to a “significant and unprecedented” increase in Omicron cases.

On December 8, 2021, Kuwait has confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The variant was detected in a European citizen who came from an African country.