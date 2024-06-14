Kuwait: Three arrested over massive fire that killed 45 Indians

Kuwait: In a major development, the Kuwait Public Prosecution has announced the arrest of three people on suspicion of manslaughter over a building fire that killed at least 49 people, including 45 Indians.

This came in a statement by the prosecution on its X account on Thursday, June 13.

“The arrested individuals include one Kuwaiti citizen and two foreign residents. They are suspected of manslaughter due to negligence of security and safety precautions against fires,” it said.

On Wednesday morning, June 12, a fire broke out at the base of the block housing nearly 200 workers in the Mangaf area in Kuwait’s Ahmadi Governorate.

Many dead and injured individuals suffocated due to smoke inhalation after being trapped in a building due to the fire.

On Thursday, the Kuwait Fire Force announced that an electric circuit was the cause of the fire that had occurred in the Mangaf area. the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

مشاهد من موقع المبنى العمالي في منطقة المنقف بعد كارثة اندلاع الحريق صباح اليوم والذي أسفر عن وفاة وإصابة العشرات#صور_كونا#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/Jz3rqvywn5 — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 12, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh payments to the next of kin for those affected by the fire tragedy, while Kerala’s government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families.