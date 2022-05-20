Kuwait to provide platform to address issue of illegal migrants

Published: 20th May 2022
Kuwait’s interior ministry has decided to provide a platform to address the issues of a large number of illegal residents in the country.

The proposal to deal with illegal immigrants was agreed upon in a meeting held last week, which was attended by officials from the ministry of justice and the ministry of manpower. The fate of illegal workers in the private sector and upgradation of work quality.

“The ministry agreed to initiate the platform in order to address the status of illegal residents working in the private sector” sources were quoted as saying by Al-Rai newspaper. The new platform will emphasise illegal migrants whose employers are unable to renew their residency permits, those whose employers have shut down ventures, and other segments that will be specified based on a report.

