Kuwait to recruit 1,000 new foreign teachers

Kuwait: Kuwait is planning to recruit 1000 new foreign teachers to address the shortage of teachers to teach in certain subjects, local media reported.

According to Al-Qabas, Kuwait Education Ministry has said it has vacancies for non-Kuwaiti teachers for the next school year to teach eleven different subjects.

Opportunities for male candidates include English, French, Mathematics, Science, Physics, Biology, Geology, Philosophy and decoration.

Female teachers are needed to teach Music, Physics, Mathematics and English.

The applications are presented via the ministry’s website on a local contracting link.