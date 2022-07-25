Kuwait to set strict rules for resuming family visit visas

Kuwait: The Kuwait government is unlikely to resume issuing family visitor visas, which were suspended in June until strict rules are in place to ensure visitors leave when their visas expire, local media reported.

The family visit visas were completely stopped by the residency affairs departments after about 20,000 expatriates came to the country with visitor visas and did not leave after their visit periods expired.

According to Arabic daily Al Anba, the strict rules would prompt the ex-pat, who brings in his family or relatives to ensure they will leave the country in time once the validity of their visit visas expires.

As per media reports, it is not clear yet when the issuance of such visas will resume.

In June 2022, Kuwaiti authorities halted issuing visit visas until further notice in preparation for the new system with regulations to organise visa procedures

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

It is reported that, in recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait to curb the employment of foreigners, along with accusations that migrant workers have put the country’s infrastructure facilities under pressure amid the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.