Kuwaiti citizens can travel to 50 countries without a visa

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd May 2023 8:12 pm IST
The Kuwaiti ‘Consular Affairs Sector of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announced that citizens of Kuwaiti can travel to 50 countries without any visa procedures.

The Visa Bulletin for 2023 has drawn-out detailed information on visa procedures for permission into foreign countries, whether through embassies or ports.

According to the Visa Bulletin reports, 50 out of 199 countries permit Kuwaiti citizens to enter their country with ordinary passports without a visa.

These include 10 nations from Europe, 3 nations from Australia and its neighbouring regions, 6 nations from Asia, 4 nations from Africa, 13, nations from the American continent, and 14 nations from the Arab world.

However, 43 countries have made entry visas mandatory at the airport or through their website, and for 106 countries, visas need to be acquired through their country’s embassy only.

