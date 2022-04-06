Kuwaiti fencing player refuses to face Israel opponent in UAE

Kuwait: A 19-year-old Kuwaiti fencing player, Mohammad Al-Fadhli has withdrawn from the World Fencing Championships held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), refusing to face an Israeli opponent.

This position is not the first in Al-Fadhli’s career, as he previously withdrew from the World Fencing Championships that was held in the Netherlands in 2019, in refusal to fight a player representing Israeli.

The pioneers on social media networks lauded his move, describing it as part of Kuwait’s position in support of the Palestinian cause.

🔴 بطل كويتي يرفض التطبيع.. اللاعب محمد الفضلي ينسحب من بطولة دبي العالمية للمبارزة رفضًا لمنازلة لاعب إسرائيلي



كفو والله 🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/sfSMSFz87J — فهد الشمري " الحساب البديل" (@RxmxviovR7vK6A8) April 4, 2022

من جديد #الكويت وابنائها البارين يرفضون الا ان يبقوا في صدارة لوحة الشرف التي تدافع عن فلسطين و قضيتها المركزية ..

الا بورك الأحرار بورك رجالك يا كويت ❤️#محمد_الفضلي pic.twitter.com/x9G5gBmVAt — فيصل الهزاع (@fiaslAlhzza99) April 4, 2022

اللاعب الكويتي محمد الفضلي

كل الحب والإحترام لك pic.twitter.com/7UMQhJOfPA — مصطفى جمال أبوسيدو (@Alhayaps) April 4, 2022

البطل الكويتي #محمد_الفضلي يصفع التطبيع الرياضي من جديد بيد رفعت انتصارا للحق وأهله ومناصرة للشعب الفلسطيني ومقدسات الأمه — علاء الأحمد (@Alaaham82485989) April 4, 2022

It is noteworthy that this is the third time that a Kuwaiti player has withdrawn before facing an Israeli player in the UAE since the beginning of 2022 in support of the Palestinian cause.

On March 7, Kuwaiti watersports player Abdul Razzaq al-Baghli pulled out of the Emirates International Motosurf Championship in Abu Dhabi after refusing to compete against an Israeli competitor.

On January 25, 14-year-old Kuwaiti tennis player, Muhammad Al-Awadi, withdrew from an international tennis tournament held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to avoid playing against an Israeli opponent.