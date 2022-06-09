Kuwaiti man sentenced to 5 yrs in prison for criticising Saudi

Kuwait: A Kuwaiti court on Tuesday sentenced a Twitter user to five years in jail with immediate effect for defaming the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on social media, local media reported.

In a video circulated on social media, the defendant Salman Al Khaldi can be seen speaking about Saudi Arabia in a critical manner.

According to Arabic daily Al Rai, the ruling was issued by the Criminal Court, which also convicted the defendant of spreading fake news.

محكمة الجنايات تقضي بحبس سلمان الخالدي 5 سنوات بتهمة الإساءة للسعودية. pic.twitter.com/S348QZmgra — المجلس (@Almajlliss) June 6, 2022

On Tuesday, June 7, Salman Al Khaldi took to Twitter and wrote, “After being persecuted by the Saudi authorities and issuing a decision banning me from entering the country for 25 years, today I am threatened with imprisonment for 5 years for allegedly “offending Saudi Arabia”.. The government sacrifices its children for the sake of its neighbors. My family, loyal people of Kuwait, does it satisfy you? He writes to us and all the displaced, “The urgent relief.”

Om December 25, 2021, Salman Al-Khalidi took to Twitter and published a video clip detailing how the Saudi government prevented him from entering the country for 25 years.