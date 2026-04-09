Kuwait’s low-cost carrier suspends flights to 9 Indian cities, offers refunds

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has suspended flights to nine Indian cities, citing operational reasons, with affected services to remain halted until May 15.

The airline said routes to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Vijayawada will be impacted from April 10 as part of the temporary measure.

Passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected routes will be offered full refunds. Those who booked through travel agents will receive the amount in a credit shell for future travel, the airline said.

Chief Executive Officer Barathan Pasupathi apologised for the disruption, stating that the move was driven by circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

Despite the suspension, the airline will continue operating to eight Indian destinations through its base in Dammam. Nearly 500 employees remain engaged in maintaining safe and reliable services, he added.

Passengers travelling on other routes have been advised to check their flight schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience amid ongoing operational adjustments.

Recently, Jazeera Airways expanded its India network by adding four destinations — Kozhikode, Tiruchirappalli, Mangaluru and Kannur — under Project Vande Bharat, strengthening connectivity with key regions in South India.