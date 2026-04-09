Kuwait’s low-cost carrier suspends flights to 9 Indian cities, offers refunds

Services halted until May 15 due to operational constraints.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 4:55 pm IST
Jazeera Airways aircraft flying above clouds.
A Jazeera Airways aircraft in flight amid route suspensions.

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has suspended flights to nine Indian cities, citing operational reasons, with affected services to remain halted until May 15.

The airline said routes to and from Coimbatore, Goa, Kannur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangaluru, Tiruchirappalli and Vijayawada will be impacted from April 10 as part of the temporary measure.

Passengers with confirmed bookings on the affected routes will be offered full refunds. Those who booked through travel agents will receive the amount in a credit shell for future travel, the airline said.

Subhan Bakery

Chief Executive Officer Barathan Pasupathi apologised for the disruption, stating that the move was driven by circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused. These decisions are never taken lightly and are driven by operational circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

Despite the suspension, the airline will continue operating to eight Indian destinations through its base in Dammam. Nearly 500 employees remain engaged in maintaining safe and reliable services, he added.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Passengers travelling on other routes have been advised to check their flight schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience amid ongoing operational adjustments.

Recently, Jazeera Airways expanded its India network by adding four destinations — Kozhikode, Tiruchirappalli, Mangaluru and Kannur — under Project Vande Bharat, strengthening connectivity with key regions in South India.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 4:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button