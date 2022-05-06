‘Kya bolna hai’: Rahul Gandhi in leaked video before Warangal meeting

Hyderabad: In a major embarrassment to the grand old party, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday released a video of senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi supposedly asking his party men about the ”theme” of his public meeting in Warangal.

“What is the main theme today?”, says Rahul Gandhi, understandably before his public meeting that is ongoing in Warangal today evening.

Gandhi is in Telangana on May 6 and 7, and will address a massive public meeting on Friday. The video of him asking for the “main theme” to Telangana Congress leaders was leaked by the TRS’s tech cell on Twitter, and the latter took a shot at Rahul Gandhi asking him, ”Do you have shame or not?”

In the supposedly leaked video on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, ”What is the main theme today? Kya theme kya hai, kya exactly bolna hai….”, he says, before asking someone in the room to stop the recording. It was put up online by the TRS just about when Gandhi had reached Warangal for his public meeting.

The member of Parliament (MP) and ex-Congress President will meet farmers, aside from addressing a public gathering in Warangal. He was also supposed to meet students and student leaders from organisations in Osmania University (OU), which was however not permitted by the varsity’s administration.

In spite of some students approaching the Telangana High Court over the issue of him not being allowed in, the court finally left it to the discretion of OU’s vice-chancellor and asked him to reconsider the application by student leaders.