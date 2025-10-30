Mumbai: Gone are the days when TV serials ran endlessly, crossing 1000 or even 1500 episodes. Today’s audience prefers shorter, tighter storylines and it seems Ektaa Kapoor has taken note of that. Reports suggest that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, one of the most-watched shows on Indian television right now, might wrap up sooner than expected.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 last episode

Starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the reboot has managed to recreate the magic of the original while offering a fresh narrative for new-age viewers. However, the latest buzz indicates that the family drama could go off air after completing 200 episodes, possibly concluding by January 2026.

Hiten Tejwani reacts

Amid these speculations, actor Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan in the show, shared his thoughts in a recent chat with India Forums. He clarified that he’s unaware of any confirmed update about the show’s future. “I have no idea what’s happening because I’m not shooting regularly for the show. If I were on set more often, I might have more clarity. Since I’m in the US most of the time, I don’t have any information about whether the show is going off air or not,” he said.

The actor also revealedthat Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was never planned as a long-running daily soap like its first season. “When we got the call for the project, it was mentioned that it would be a limited series. I’m not sure what the channel or the production house is planning now,” he added.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has earned praise for its emotional storytelling and strong performances. Alongside Smriti and Amar, the cast includes Barkha Bisht, Shagun Sharma, Tanisha Mehta, Rohit Suchanti, and Shakti Anand.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers regarding the show’s future.