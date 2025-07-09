Mumbai: Smriti Irani, once the face of Indian television and now a political leader, is making a grand return to the small screen. Best known for playing Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti is all set to reprise her iconic role in the reboot of the show.

The much-awaited comeback will premiere on Star Plus at 10:30 PM from July 29, 2025, and will stream on JioHotstar as well. This announcement has created a wave of excitement across generations of TV lovers.

Smriti Irani’s first Salary

Back in the year 2000, when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first aired, Smriti Irani earned just Rs. 1,800 per episode. At the time, she had recently moved from doing odd jobs, including working at McDonald’s for Rs. 1,800 a month, to making her television debut. The role of Tulsi changed her life—and Indian television—forever. Over the years, her popularity soared, making her a household name and a cultural icon.

A Jaw-Dropping Salary per Episode in 2025

Fast forward 25 years, and the buzz around her comeback isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s also about the numbers. Reports suggest that Smriti Irani is now being paid a whopping Rs. 14 lakh per episode for the reboot, one of the highest per-episode fees ever paid to an Indian TV actress. While the production house hasn’t officially confirmed it, industry sources are calling this one of the biggest pay jumps in television history.

As the reboot gears up for a 150-episode run, fans are thrilled to welcome back the beloved Tulsi Virani. For many, it’s not just a show—it’s a memory, a legacy, and now, a resurrection.