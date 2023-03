L-G our ‘guest’ who knows nothing about Delhi, says Kejriwal; seeks his support

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday referred to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as a “guest” who “knows nothing about Delhi”, while asking him to work with the AAP dispensation for the development of the national capital.

Kejriwal also attacked Saxena for obstructing various initiatives of his government, but asserted that despite all the hurdles, the government was doing good work.

“Teachers’ Finland training got delayed, who benefitted from this? No one. Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah’s office was sealed and is locked since last six months. Who benefitted from this? No one. The budget got delayed because of him. But the same budget was passed without any changes later. The L-G is now planning to withdraw electricity subsidy,” the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly.

He also said that excellent work has been done in the education sector in the city.

“We just did the work of a facilitator. The hard work was done by the teachers. This spirit in them came from the training they got abroad. Some principals had to go abroad in December and March which was stopped by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Who benefited from this?” he asked.

The AAP supremo further asked L-G Saxena to cooperate with the AAP government and work together for the development of Delhi.

“He (L-G) has come from Gujarat. He is our guest. He knows nothing about Delhi. I do not think he would be knowing even the names of Delhi roads. But we do not want fights. We want to work together. I would like to ask the L-G to cooperate with our government and work for the development of the city,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government can “pitch in” if the L-G “needs help” to manage the law and order situation in the city.

“We need to do a lot of work and we all can do it together. Why can’t the L-G take our help to manage law and order? It is not India-Pakistan war. When the CM and L-G start working together, it will actually be a double engine government,” he said.

Saxena had addressed the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session in which he had appreciated the work of the AAP government.

Talking about Saxena’s address, Kejriwal said, “L-G sahab said my government has done a lot of work in education and health. You saw how his (L-G) chest swelled with pride. I want to tell him we will give more such chances to make you feel proud — if you do not interfere in our work.”