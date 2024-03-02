Laad Bazaar to Tolichowki: Ramzan shopping guide for Hyderabadis

As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, the city of Hyderabad is gearing up for a festive shopping spree and the traditional bazaars that continue to be the heart of this celebrations.

In a world dominated by online shopping and modern malls, the age-old tradition of exploring the bustling bazaars of Hyderabad during Ramzan remains as lively as ever. The streets illuminated with colorful lights, provide a unique shopping experience the locals that captures the essence of the holy season.

Here’s a guide to some must-visit shopping streets for Hyderabadis gearing up for a delightful Ramzan shopping experience. Keep this list handy for an unforgettable Ramzan shopping adventure!

Must Visit Ramzan Shopping Spots In Hyderabad

1. Charminar

The area around Charminar in the Old City comes alive during Ramzan with a special night bazaar that goes on till the early hours. The glow of bangles, the aroma of Haleem and Irani chai, the calls of vendors, and the enthusiasm of shoppers is what makes Charminar a festive hub.

2. Laad Bazaar

Laad Bazaar is a must-visit spot during Ramzan. The vibe here is very different! From bangles to jewelry and clothes, this bustling market provides a range of items at affordable prices. As Eid approaches, Hyderabadis flock to this market in the evenings.

3. Pathargatti

Known for its diverse range of clothing for all ages, Patther Gatti is a paradise for shoppers. The market also boasts beautiful crockeries perfect for festive occasions.

Khilwat road is an additional hotspot in old city for more shopping options.

4. Tolichowki Bazaar

Tolichowki is the go-to spot for budget-friendly things. Street stores offer a wide selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories, catering to the needs of budget shoppers. You will also find number of home essentials here and the market runs upto Suhoor.

5. Abids Market

Abids Market is another spot that provides a diverse shopping experience. The market offers a variety of clothing, shoes, and accessories, making it a one-stop shop for locals. Particularly popular are the big clothing showrooms as they host attractive sales throughout the entire month of Ramzan

6. Ramzan Expos Across Hyderabad

Like every year, this year too Hyderabad is abuzz with anticipation for a series of Ramzan expos. Some of the most-awaited and popular expos during Ramzan in Hyderabad are Anam Mirza’s ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan,’ Dr Foodie’s ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar,’ ‘Family Shopping Expo’ at Minar Garden, ‘Gulmohar Expo,’ and several others, that promise a month-long shopping extravaganza for the city’s residents.