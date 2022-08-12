Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s film is his lowest rated on IMDb

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has released in cinemas on August 11 and has received a lukewarm response from the people. An official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, it was touted to be one of the biggest films in Bollywood this year. However, seems like it is going to face the same fate as other Hindi releases this year.

Aamir Khan’s big hopes for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ seems to be going down the drain as the IMDb ratings of the film stand at a mere 4.2 out of 10 on the basis of 51,791 votes. The film is thus joining the club of lowest-rated films by Aamir Khan. It is in the same group as his major flops like ‘Mela’ (3.6), ‘Dhoom 3’ (5.3), and ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ (4).

However, there is still hope for the film as it has been only one day and the ratings might improve as more people cast their vote in the coming days. In fact yesterday the rating was 3.6 which has risen to 4.2 today.

Netizens’ review of Laal Singh Chaddha

Netizens have given a mixed response to the film with some praising the film and some, on the other hand, slamming the film.

Scroll ahead to have a look at the Netizens’ review.

Watched #LaalSinghChaddha

One word Review: MASTERPIECE

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐



Laal singh chadda sharing a powerful message. Low IQ Laal motivates some wrong route moving personalities with Positive thoughts, Determination & Love only. Must watch for All who loved Taare Zameen par. pic.twitter.com/Gm3lFBRdBG — ANSAR (@mutukaran) August 11, 2022

Aamir Khan's performance is very amazing. this movie is very awesome

#LaalSinghChaddhaReviewhttps://t.co/VJDH1R3oBq — Dhivyam (@dhivyamahuja) August 11, 2022

Simple lovely and beautiful Lal Singh chadha was. Just left me speechless 😍#LaalSinghChaddhaReview https://t.co/gzquvRjgCy — 🌛 (@__shesa10) August 11, 2022

@IMDb

why we can’t rate a film zero…

i cant give even single star to laal singh chadda….

so i am abstaining myself from writing review or rating it…. — Munjappa Kshirsagar (@appa_ji___) August 11, 2022