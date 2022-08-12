Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan’s film is his lowest rated on IMDb

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha has released in cinemas on August 11 and has received a lukewarm response from the people. An official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, it was touted to be one of the biggest films in Bollywood this year. However, seems like it is going to face the same fate as other Hindi releases this year.
Aamir Khan’s big hopes for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ seems to be going down the drain as the IMDb ratings of the film stand at a mere 4.2 out of 10 on the basis of 51,791 votes. The film is thus joining the club of lowest-rated films by Aamir Khan. It is in the same group as his major flops like ‘Mela’ (3.6), ‘Dhoom 3’ (5.3), and ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ (4).
However, there is still hope for the film as it has been only one day and the ratings might improve as more people cast their vote in the coming days. In fact yesterday the rating was 3.6 which has risen to 4.2 today.
Netizens’ review of Laal Singh Chaddha
Netizens have given a mixed response to the film with some praising the film and some, on the other hand, slamming the film.
Scroll ahead to have a look at the Netizens’ review.