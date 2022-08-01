Laal Singh Chaddha to beat RRR, KGF? Aamir Khan locks THIS deal

Mumbai: Laal Singh Chaddha, which is going to be Aamir Khan’s first movie in four years, is creating uproar all over the country. Based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, the upcoming film is touted to become one of the most successful films in Hindi cinema. And Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make that happen.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Aamir Khan has signed a deal with a high-end multiplex chain and PVR which will skyrocket the profits of Laal Singh Chaddha.

A source close to the development has revealed to the portal, that ticket prices for the first four days of release will be sold at an exorbitant amount, supposedly higher than what the rates were for Tollywood blockbusters like RRR and KGF 2. With this move, Aamir Khan has ensured that his film earns as much as possible during the Independence Day long weekend as it is releasing on August 11.

The source further revealed that Aamir Khan is going to strike a deal with PVRs to reserve all their primetime shows and best screens for Laal Singh Chaddha. The deal has reached an advanced stage and according to it, the premiere multiplex chain is expected to give the film all their prime slots for at least 8-10 days.

Well, if the report is to be believed, then Laal Singh Chaddha is surely going to be a big earner.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is going to be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release.