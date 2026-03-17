‘Laanat hai’: Farhanna Bhatt, Awez Darbar’s dance at iftar sparks outrage

Mumbai: Social media influencer and Bigg Boss 19 star Awez Darbar on Monday night hosted a small bash to celebrate his birthday on March 16. The gathering, which also doubled as an Iftar party, was attended by several of his friends from the reality show, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj.

While photos and videos from the celebration have been circulating widely on social media, the party has become a hot topic of discussion online for two reasons. First, fans quickly noticed the absence of Awez’s girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. Second, a video showing several celebrities dancing during the Iftar gathering has sparked backlash from some netizens.

The viral clip shows Awez Darbar, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri and Akanksha Chamola dancing together at the party. The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, with many users expressing their displeasure.

Some viewers criticised the celebrations, saying that Iftar, the meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramzan, should be treated with respect. “All limits of shamelessness have been crossed. Iftar is a form of worship, not an occasion for dancing,” one user wrote online.

Another comment read, “Who dances at an Iftar gathering? There’s music playing too. This is not appropriate.” Several other users echoed similar sentiments, claiming that such events are increasingly turning from religious gatherings into social parties.

The criticism did not stop there. A few users also called out the celebrities seen in the video. One comment stated, “Dancing at an Iftar party? We did not expect this from Awez Darbar and Farrhana Bhatt.”

Actor Ayaz Ahmed also reacted to the clip with a sarcastic remark, referencing the common belief that devils are locked away during the holy month of Ramzan. He commented, “Suna hai ramadan mein shaaitaan ko bandh kar dozakh mein rakha jata hai.”

Amid the controversy, fans also noticed that Nagma Mirajkar was missing from the party. Her absence quickly sparked speculation online, with some social media users wondering if there might be trouble in her relationship with Awez Darbar.

However, neither Awez Darbar nor Nagma Mirajkar has responded to the criticism or the ongoing breakup rumours so far. For now, the viral video and the questions surrounding their relationship continue to fuel discussions on social media.