Labourer killed over Rs 500 in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A labourer was killed in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar during a scuffle over Rs 500 on Sunday, December 29.

The deceased was identified as Srinivas, who worked with a contractor named Sai. Srinivas had reportedly lent Rs 500 to Sai a while ago. The scuffle began when the labourer asked the contractor to repay the amount.

As the scuffle intensified Sai took a stone and hit Srinivas on the head, causing a major injury. Srinivas was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar police said, “A murder case has been registered under section 101 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita BNS). The investigation is on going.”