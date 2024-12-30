Labourer killed over Rs 500 in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar

Srinivas had reportedly lent Rs 500 to Sai a while ago. The scuffle began when the labourer asked the contractor to repay the amount.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2024 11:27 am IST
Labourer killed over Rs 500 in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A labourer was killed in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar during a scuffle over Rs 500 on Sunday, December 29.

The deceased was identified as Srinivas, who worked with a contractor named Sai. Srinivas had reportedly lent Rs 500 to Sai a while ago. The scuffle began when the labourer asked the contractor to repay the amount.

Also Read
Man held for abetment to suicide of teenager in Hyderabad

As the scuffle intensified Sai took a stone and hit Srinivas on the head, causing a major injury. Srinivas was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar police said, “A murder case has been registered under section 101 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita BNS). The investigation is on going.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2024 11:27 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button