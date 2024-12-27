Man held for abetment to suicide of teenager in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A labourer was arrested for abetment to suicide after a 19-year-old teenager died by suicide at her residence on Thursday, December 26.

According to reports, a neighbour of the deceased individual, Nikhil allegedly blackmailed the victim with threats to leak private pictures after her family arranged her engagement to another man. Unable to cope with the threats, the teenager took her own life.

The Jawaharnagar police initially filed a case under Section 194 of the BNS but it was later revised to Section 108 (abetment to suicide).

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide due to harassment

Earlier, a 28-year-old woman died by suicide in Nacharam after allegedly being harassed by a friend over financial issues. Deepti, a PhD holder employed at a research institute in Tarnaka had been facing financial distress linked to a complaint filed against her father, Sangeet Rao.

The complainant, Anita, alleged that she paid Rs 35 lakh to the victim’s father, who had promised to secure a government job for Anita’s relative. However, Rao absconded after receiving the money.

“Anita’s family repeatedly visited Deepti’s residence recently and quarrelled with her family over the matter. This reportedly led Deepti to slip into depression, culminating in her taking the extreme step,” said Nacharam police.

In response, police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS against Anita, her husband Anil, and others, and further investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)