Laddu adulteration just tip of iceberg, much more to be probed, says AP DyCM

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said that the laddu adulteration issue is just a tip of the iceberg and there are many more decisions taken during the previous regime that have to be investigated.

Addressing a rally here on Thursday, he said he was not blaming the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy personally for the laddu adulteration, but the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which was constituted during the previous regime.

Also Read Pawan Kalyan demands law, board to protect Sanatana Dharma

A day before the Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on the allegation of using animal fat in making Tirupati laddu, Kalyan said he wanted to communicate to the judiciary that Jagan was facing several charges including corruption allegations and it has to consider before giving a decision (in laddu adulteration case).

“Laddu prasadam adulteration is a tip of the iceberg. We don’t know how many crores of rupees they collected during the tenure of (the last) five years. That has to be investigated,” the Deputy CM said.

“Eminent people of this nation, let me tell you what exactly the previous government and the leader was. The previous chief minister is trying to act innocent,” he added.

On CM Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that laddu was made using adulterated ghee, the Deputy CM said the TDP chief was sharing with MLAS and MPs what exactly had happened, citing a “fact”.

He described the laddu adulteration issue as an attack on “Sanatana Dharma” for the past five years.

Referring to the recent comments made by Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kalyan in Tamil said, “Don’t say that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus, and it will destroy.”

“Whoever said this let me tell you sir. You can not wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Santana Dharma let me tell you from the feet of Lord Balaji you will be wiped out.”

Kalyan also stressed the need to bring in legislation at the national level to protect Sanatana Dharma and establish Sanatana Dharma protection boards with adequate funds at national and state levels.

“I am an unapologetic Sanatani Hindu. Let me be very clear,” he said, and vowed to safeguard it with his life.

The Deputy CM further said Sanatana Dharma is going to stay here.

“People like you might come and go, but Sanatana Dharma goes on forever. It would not stop. It is beyond,” he said.

Observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court recently questioned Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court had said the laboratory test report was “not clear at all” and it prima facie indicated that ‘rejected ghee’ was subjected to test.

Kalyan, who embarked on a three-day visit to Tirumala as part of his 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus, offered prayers at the Tirumala temple on Wednesday.