Lady doctor dies as fire tender rams 2-wheeler in Rajendranagar

Her colleague received injuries.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 19th March 2025 1:44 pm IST
Telangana student in US
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A lady doctor died, while her colleague sustained serious injuries when a fire tender rammed into a two-wheeler scooter at Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The deceased, Soha Fatima, was traveling with her colleague to her workplace in the morning when a fire tender hit her scooter.

Both women fell on the road. Soha suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while her colleague, also a lady doctor, was injured and shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

MS Creative School

Upon being informed, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police have registered a case.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 19th March 2025 1:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button