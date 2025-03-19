Lady doctor dies as fire tender rams 2-wheeler in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A lady doctor died, while her colleague sustained serious injuries when a fire tender rammed into a two-wheeler scooter at Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, Soha Fatima, was traveling with her colleague to her workplace in the morning when a fire tender hit her scooter.

Both women fell on the road. Soha suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while her colleague, also a lady doctor, was injured and shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Upon being informed, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The police have registered a case.