L’Affaire, chic new coffee spot in Jubilee Hills you must visit

The cafe culture in Hyderabad is booming, with new and unique spots popping up all over the city. We have seen a remarkable surge in recent years, particularly in the areas of Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, which have become a hotspots for coffee enthusiasts and social butterflies alike. The city’s young population is always on the lookout for new and exciting places to hang out, work, or simply enjoy a good cup of coffee.

Among the many cafes that dot the area, L’Affaire is something that you should add to your list if you are coffee lover. Co-owned by three civil engineers turned entrepreneurs from Hyderabad, L’Affaire is a testament to how passion and friendship can create something truly special.

Engineering Dreams Brewed into Reality

L’Affaire is the brainchild of three friends, all from the same engineering background, who decided to venture into the food business. Originally contemplating an Arabian or Lebanese restaurant, the trio eventually settled on the idea of opening a cafe. This decision was driven by their shared love for cafes, developed during their college days.

Their cafe, located in a bungalow in Jubilee Hills, reflects their vision of creating a unique space where coffee is celebrated in its truest form.

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

“We wanted to create a specialty coffee shop, something that allows people to explore the world of coffee beyond just the regular cappuccino or espresso,” says Mujtaba, one of the owners of the cafe, while speaking to Siasat.com. La Affair offers a range of manual brewing techniques, including syphon, AeroPress and FrenchPress, making it a haven for coffee purists.

Signature Sips and Savory Bites

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

L’Affaire’s menu is a carefully curated selection of food and drinks that cater to a wide range of tastes. Among the cafe’s standout offerings are its signature coffee creations, including the Orange Cappuccino and the Beetroot Cinnamon Latte, which have quickly become favorites among the regulars.

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

For those who prefer something cooler, the Raspberry Biscoff Cold Coffee is a must-try.

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

The cafe’s most daring creation, however, is the Devil’s Drink — a bold combination of espresso and Red Bull that promises an intense caffeine kick. “This is not for the faint-hearted,” Mujtaba warns, “but it’s perfect for those who love a strong jolt of energy.”

Beyond coffee, L’Affaire’s food menu offers an array of delectable options. Their Lamb Keema Pizza and Chicken Barbeque Pizza are among the bestsellers, while appetizers like Gun Powder Chicken and Buffalo Wings have garnered rave reviews for their bold flavors.

For those looking for healthier options, the Keto Chicken Sandwich, featuring double slices of chicken breast stuffed with avocado and served with a side of salad and sweet potato, is a hit.

Creating Connections Over Coffee And Creativity

L’Affaire isn’t going to be just about food and coffee; it’s going to be about community. From pottery workshops to stand-up comedy nights, the cafe owners are planning to host a variety of events that foster creativity and connection. “We’ve had Tollywood actors, directors, and even budding artists who use our space to create and collaborate,” Mujtaba shares.

He also shared plans to collaborate with local groups like Hyderabad Runners, providing breakfast and coffee at their starting points. “We want to be more than just a café. We want to be a part of the community,” Mujtaba adds.

The Journey Has Just Begun….

Despite being relatively new, having opened in March, L’Affaire has already made a significant mark on the local cafe scene. The co-owners are focusing on perfecting their current operations and are not rushing into expansion just yet. “We’re still learning and growing,” says Mujtaba. “But the response has been great, and we’re excited about the future.”

Well, L’Affaire is not just another cafe in Jubilee Hills; it’s a destination for anyone who loves good coffee, delicious food, and a a good, cosy environment. Check out glimpses of the ambiance below.

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

(Image Source: Special Arranagement By Siasat Daily)

Whether you’re there for a quick coffee fix or to spend a leisurely afternoon soaking in the ambiance, L’Affaire promises an experience that will keep you coming back for more.