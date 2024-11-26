Lagcherla violence: HC reserves verdict on FIRs against ex BRS MLA

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its judgment regarding a plea filed by Shruthi, the wife of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who is currently in judicial custody.

Her petition challenges the registration of three FIRs stemming from a violent incident in Lagcherla village, Vikarabad district, where officials were allegedly attacked during a public hearing for land acquisition.

In her argument, Shruthi contended that the FIRs were unjustly filed against her husband. The first FIR relates to Narender Reddy’s arrest by the Bomraspet police and his subsequent remand by a magistrate for allegedly inciting farmers to resist land acquisition for a proposed pharma city.

Following separate complaints from the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), two additional FIRs were registered.

The state’s additional advocate general, T Rajnikanth Reddy, stated that although Narender was arrested under FIR No. 153/2024, the other two FIRs (154 & 155) were similar and could be consolidated since they pertained to incidents occurring on different dates.

Justice K Lakshman noted that while the complaints were similar in content, they involved different complainants.

He pointed out that one complaint was made by the MRO regarding an attack on the RDO by farmers, while another was signed by the DSP but contained identical content with only variations in the dates and names of the accused.

In a related development, Narender Reddy has filed a fresh petition seeking protection from arrest in another case registered against him.

This FIR stems from an incident where a Congress party member was reportedly confined and his vehicle damaged by farmers prior to the Lagcherla incident.

Although Narender’s name is not mentioned in this FIR, he is preemptively seeking bail due to fears of arrest.