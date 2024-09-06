Lake encroachment: HC grants interim bail to Bachupally MRO

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court granted interim anticipatory bail on Thursday to Phool Singh, the mandal revenue officer of Bachupally, who is accused of facilitating encroachments at Errakunta lake near Pragathi Nagar.

The complaint was lodged by AV Ranganath, the commissioner of HYDRAA, who implicated several senior officials from municipal and revenue departments in the degradation of the water body.

Phool Singh is among the officials named in a case filed by the Cyberabad police following Ranganath’s allegations.

His counsel, T Srujan Kumar Reddy, noted that Singh took office as MRO in August 2023, after the alleged encroachments and illegal constructions on the lake bed had already occurred.

Permission to construct structures near the lake had already been granted by officials in Nizampet. In January of this year, Phool Singh took action against these illegal constructions, his counsel argued.

The judge has granted interim bail and scheduled the case for next week.