Lakes in Hyderabad see intensified clean-up to curb mosquito breeding

Hyderabad: Authorities have intensified a clean-up drive across key water bodies in Cyberabad, focusing on restoring lakes in Hyderabad and addressing the growing threat of mosquito breeding and pollution.

The efforts involve a massive eradication process of water hyacinth, an invasive species of plant that covers the water surface, reducing oxygen content and creating stagnant water in the process. Currently, the clean-up process is underway at Neknampur Chinna Cheruvu and Ambeer Cheruvu in Allwyn Colony, which were filled with heavy growth of plants affecting the flow of water.

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Mechanical devices are being used by workers to clear the thick vegetation in order to increase water circulation and prevent the creation of conditions for breeding mosquitoes. This is a major effort aimed at rejuvenating several lakes in Hyderabad, some of which are suffering from pollution and urbanisation problems.

Years of neglect in these lakes have made them develop huge numbers of weeds caused by the presence of nutrient-rich sewage flowing into the water bodies, necessitating urgent action.

Focus on long-term restoration of lakes in Hyderabad

Officials said the current drive is being carried out alongside regular monitoring to ensure that the cleared areas do not see immediate regrowth of hyacinth. Without consistent maintenance, the weed is known to spread rapidly, undoing progress within weeks.

Environmental experts have also stressed that while mechanical clean-ups are necessary, long-term solutions must include proper sewage treatment and stricter enforcement against waste dumping into lakes across Hyderabad.