Lakhimpur Kheri: Dalit teens cremated after kin promised aid from state

The two Dalit girls, ages 15 and 17, who were allegedly raped and hung from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area, were cremated on Thursday. Family members of the two deceased girls had previously refused to perform the last rites until their demands were granted.

They wanted a payout of one crore, a government job for the girls’ brother, and the death penalty for the offenders.

According to media reports, the family agreed to administer the final rites in exchange for financial assistance from the state and the case being tried in an expedited court.

The girls’ father, seeking justice, stated that the “perpetrators should be executed.”

Three guys from a neighbouring village, according to the victims’ mother, took the girls on a bike, and their bodies were recovered two hours later. They were tied with a scarf from a tree a kilometre away in a sugarcane field. The bodies were discovered on Wednesday evening, and a post-mortem examination indicated that the sisters had been raped and murdered.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif, Chottu, and Junaid have been identified as the men. Police Superintendent Sanjiv Suman of Lakhimpur Kheri stated they were caught in a nocturnal operation and that Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the sisters.