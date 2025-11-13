Lal Quila metro station to remain closed till further notice: DMRC

The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 13th November 2025 11:31 am IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.

The station has been closed as security agencies are carrying out their investigation into the blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which killed 12 people and left several injured.

“Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

Following the blast, the area around the historic monument has been cordoned off, with police and forensic teams conducting searches to gather evidence.

