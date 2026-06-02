Lalit Modi calls Sushmita Sen a ‘diamond’, reveals why they broke up

Mumbai: Bollywood has witnessed many surprising relationships over the years, but few created as much buzz as the romance between former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and actor Sushmita Sen.

When Lalit Modi publicly announced their relationship in 2022, social media exploded with reactions. While many were surprised by the news, others criticised the relationship, with some users unfairly labelling Sushmita Sen a “gold digger.” The actor later responded strongly to the trolling and defended herself against the comments.

Now, years after their relationship ended, Lalit Modi has spoken about Sushmita Sen once again and firmly defended her against the criticism she faced.

Lalit Modi calls Sushmita Sen ‘diamond’

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, he reflected on his past relationships and said he remains friends with many of his former partners.

“I have a collage of all the girls I went out with, and I must say I have a great track record. I am not ashamed of it. Each one of them is a friend; they have been very special,” he said.

Talking specifically about Sushmita, Lalit Modi dismissed the negative perception that surrounded her during their relationship. “Sushmita wasn’t a gold digger,” he said. “She is a beautiful, successful and self-made woman.”

He further praised her independence and financial success, saying that she never relied on anyone for money.

“There wasn’t a time when we went out, and I had to pay for anything, she paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend,” Modi said. “She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong.”

Calling her “a true diamond,” he added that Sen could have anyone she wanted and that their relationship was never about money.

Why did they breakup

Modi also spoke warmly about the bond they shared and revealed that distance eventually led to their breakup.

“Her career was in India, my life was in London. I have the fondest memories of her, and she’s still a very dear friend,” he said. “She’s an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable.”

When Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen’s announcement broke internet

The businessman also recalled the viral social media post that first revealed their relationship to the world. According to him, the announcement happened during a playful argument while they were travelling together.

“She didn’t think I would actually post it,” Modi said. “I laughed and pressed the button. By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose.”

Despite the controversy, Modi said he has no regrets about their time together.

“We had a beautiful story, and I don’t regret a single minute of it,” he said. “She is a very special lady with an amazing character.”

Back in 2022, Sushmita Sen had also addressed the criticism through an Instagram post. Rejecting the “gold digger” label, she wrote that she has always been financially independent and famously prefers diamonds, which she buys herself.

Later, in 2023, the former Miss Universe described her relationship with Lalit Modi as “just another phase” of her life during an interview.

Sushmita Sen is currently single. The actor, who has never married, is a proud single mother to her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She was previously in a long-term relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Although the couple separated in 2021, they continue to share a friendly bond and are often seen together at family gatherings and special occasions.