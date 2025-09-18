Lalit Modi’s cousin arrested on rape charges

New Delhi: Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, has been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, Samir was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad. He has been taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

An FIR was registered against Samir on September 10, under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

A police source stated that a complaint was received against Samir in 2019, following which an investigation was launched.