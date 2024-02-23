Lalu family ‘used’ Muslims only as vote bank: BJP leader

'Muslim community should understand the strategy and intention of Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD,' the BJP leader said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd February 2024 12:49 pm IST
Lalu
Lalu

Patna: A day after Shahabuddin’s wife Hena Shahab and her son stayed away from Tejashwi Yadav’s rally in Siwan, BJP leader and spokesperson Danish Iqbal said that the Lalu family has “used” the Muslim community only as a vote bank in Bihar.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

“During the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as the chief minister, they used Mohammad Shahabuddin to establish ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar. After the demise of Mohammad Shahabuddin, RJD sidelined his family,” said Danish Iqbal.

“Lalu Prasad’s family has a track record of using the Muslim community as a vote bank in Bihar, but has not given them equal participation in the party.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Bihar: Nitish Kumar downplays Lalu’s ‘doors always open’ remark

“The Muslim community should understand the strategy and intention of Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD,” the BJP leader said.

On Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav was in Siwan to address a rally during the RJD’s Jan Vishwas Yatra. He was expecting Hena Shahab and her son, Osama Shahab, to join the rally venue, but they stayed away.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd February 2024 12:49 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button